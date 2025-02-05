Teaching children isn’t easy: It takes a lot more than most of us realize

This inherent nature of each field has profound implications. While technical matters can be codified into knowledge, which can be taught and used, it is very hard to do so for social-human and operational stuff; particularly through our standard ‘classroom’-based model of education. These capacities are most required on the front-line, which we usually under-invest in, thinking of them as being at the bottom of the hierarchy. But even with the best of capacities, it’s hard to do anything consistently in such fields.