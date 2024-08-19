Improving students' reading and numeracy: It takes a village and more
Summary
- The community’s involvement and attitude towards education has a big impact on the learning outcomes of children. Besides equipping teachers with the right material and technology, we must also focus on engaging parents in children’s education.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that approximately 20 PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) points are equivalent to a year of learning. By this metric, India was 12 years behind China in mathematics, science and reading abilities the last time India took the PISA test in 2009.