Team India has duly responded to adversity with achievement

In a country of the scale of India, it is not enough to just produce. Last-mile delivery and seamless logistics must be kept in focus. To understand the challenges involved, imagine the journey taken by one vial of vaccine. From a plant in Pune or Hyderabad, the vial is sent to a hub in any of the states, from where it is transported to the district hub. From there, it reaches a vaccination centre. This entails the deployment of thousands of trips taken by flights and trains. During this entire journey, the vial’s temperature has to be maintained in a particular range, which is centrally monitored. For this, over 100,000 pieces of cold-chain equipment were utilized. States were given advance notice of the delivery schedule of the vaccines so that they could plan their drives better and vaccines reached them on pre-decided days.

