Tech bros seem bent on controlling minds and politics. Can anyone rein them in?

In Dave Eggers’ 2021 novel The Every, a giant search engine company acquires an e-commerce behemoth. Delaney Wells, the lead character, plans a vigilante action against the company by getting a job with it. Her college thesis, written with a view to charm her way into the company, argued that it was immaterial that it was a monopoly if consumers were fine with it. Delaney describes the phenomenon as “Benevolent Market Mastery.”