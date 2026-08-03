Tech engineers who grasp how businesses can make the best use of AI are in high demand

A forward deployed engineer (FDE), a term that comes from Palantir, which made the role its entire go-to-market strategy, is neither a consultant, nor a developer in the traditional sense.
The FDE sits with the client, understands what the business really needs, identifies what an AI tool can actually do, and then builds a bridge between the two.
It is a role that requires the ability to write production code, diagnose business processes and tolerate operating in environments where requirements are unclear and IT infrastructure is 20 years old.