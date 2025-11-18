Tech leaders will keep talking up the smartness of AI but chimps may beg to differ for good reason
A new study shows chimps can weigh evidence, draw rational conclusions and even grasp what they don’t know—challenging centuries of belief in human exceptionalism. As AI tries to dazzle the world with its output, we should reconsider what intelligence means.
For something so admired, so synonymous with merit, the concept of intelligence is remarkably poorly understood. Our society operates on the assumption that people with greater intelligence deserve access to better schools and better jobs. Many believe that animals with higher intelligence deserve to be treated more humanely, or at least not eaten.