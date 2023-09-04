Tech platforms played a role in widening US divisions4 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The country has seen ethnic tensions rise but that does not mean it’s headed for a civil war
Many of my friends in the US, even the ones I consider well educated and reasonable in their views, have turned dejected with the social and political discourse in their country. Some have even remarked to me that they expect a ‘civil war’ in their country sometime soon. I do not believe this is the case; nonetheless, there are two salient contributing factors which I will discuss here: one is technological change, and the other, demographic change.