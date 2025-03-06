Tech miracles: Seven impossible things to think about before breakfast
Summary
- From travelling faster than light and living forever to speaking via telepathy and deploying dark energy for human progress, there are plenty of technologies being explored for us to wrap our heads around.
A century ago, pocket-sized supercomputers, self-driving cars and video calls were pure science fiction. Sequencing a genome in hours or chatting across continents in real-time seemed laughable. Yet, here we are—generating AI memes while checkout machines silently scan our grocery choices.