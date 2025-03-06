Tech miracles: Seven impossible things to think about before breakfast

Controlled wormholes: Forget long-haul flights. Wormholes would let you step through one door and emerge somewhere across the universe, as if you were the Adjustment Bureau (think of the film by that name). While Nasa’s Eagleworks lab has investigated concepts related to advanced space travel, there is no specific evidence that it has modelled stable wormholes. Traversable wormholes hinge on the theoretical existence of exotic negative energy, which has yet to be discovered or understood.