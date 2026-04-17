Sam Altman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of OpenAI, said at a finance conference in October 2023 that he and his “CEO friends” were running a betting pool on when the first one-person billion-dollar company would be created thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).
What one needs to build a tech unicorn: A dream, some employees and lots of AI hype
SummaryAI promises to let startups do more with fewer people, but the plunge in unicorn headcounts may owe as much to VC hype as to real productivity gains. Is the world’s first solo unicorn not too far away? In some ways, it’s already happened.
Sam Altman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of OpenAI, said at a finance conference in October 2023 that he and his “CEO friends” were running a betting pool on when the first one-person billion-dollar company would be created thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More