What one needs to build a tech unicorn: A dream, some employees and lots of AI hype

The plug for AI is that it streamlines every kind of company, not just buzzy AI startups gambled on by venture capitalists, eyes bulging with imagined riches. As it stands, if a single plucky entrepreneur becomes the first to officially claim a solo unicorn, he or she will likely get there more on reputation and hype than on the immediate value of what has actually been built. The world of startups has always been that way, of course, but what is clear is the road from zero to a billion-dollar valuation has been shortened.