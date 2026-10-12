Techie barriers: America may be able to keep Indians out but it can't ensure that IT work stays in the US

The Trump administration has found a way to make Indian information technology (IT) companies less dependent on America without making American businesses less dependent on Indian IT.
Last week, Washington suspended Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, HCLTech, Adobe and Capgemini from its permanent labour certification process, Perm, a crucial step before foreign citizens can get employment-based green cards. New applications will not be accepted; pending ones will not be processed. The administration alleges abuse of a system intended to protect US workers. Allegations deserve investigation; a suspension is not proof of guilt.