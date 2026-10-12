Techie barriers: America may be able to keep Indians out but it can't ensure that IT work stays in the US

The Trump administration has found a way to make Indian information technology (IT) companies less dependent on America without making American businesses less dependent on Indian IT.
The Trump administration has found a way to make Indian information technology (IT) companies less dependent on America without making American businesses less dependent on Indian IT.
Last week, Washington suspended Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, HCLTech, Adobe and Capgemini from its permanent labour certification process, Perm, a crucial step before foreign citizens can get employment-based green cards. New applications will not be accepted; pending ones will not be processed. The administration alleges abuse of a system intended to protect US workers. Allegations deserve investigation; a suspension is not proof of guilt.
Last week, Washington suspended Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, HCLTech, Adobe and Capgemini from its permanent labour certification process, Perm, a crucial step before foreign citizens can get employment-based green cards. New applications will not be accepted; pending ones will not be processed. The administration alleges abuse of a system intended to protect US workers. Allegations deserve investigation; a suspension is not proof of guilt.
Existing H-1B visas will not be cancelled. This matters to employees whose careers and families are already established in America. What has changed is the reliability of their path to permanent residence. Combined with an earlier $100,000 charge on certain new H-1B petitions, the administration’s message to employers is unmistakable: importing talent will become harder, costlier and politically hazardous.
Vice-President J.D. Vance unfortunately chose to deliver that message by describing foreign tech workers as “indentured servants.”
This phrase is offensive and historically illiterate. Indentured labour was not simply a colourful synonym for a restrictive employment contract. Across the colonial world, it became a system of coercive labour migration, expanded in the 19th century as plantation economies sought replacements for newly emancipated slave labour.
To invoke that term for foreign IT professionals trivializes it. If Washington believes employers exploit visa dependence, it should protect workers and punish proven abuses, not turn workers into rhetorical props.
The more interesting question is what the affected companies will do next. They will not stop serving American clients. Banks will still need their systems modernized and insurers will still need claims platforms maintained. And American corporations will still compare the cost of having work done in New Jersey with having it done in Bengaluru. Immigration policy can change where engineers sit but can’t repeal the economics of global delivery.
The first response will be more American hiring, but selectively. TCS has said it filed only a single-digit number of Perm applications in the past two years and plans to recruit another 15,000 people in the US over five years. Expect others to emphasize local hiring, US campus recruitment and regional delivery centres. This will satisfy clients who need people onsite and give firms a shield against political attacks. It will also raise the cost of the onsite portion of contracts.
The second response will likely be to shrink that portion. For three decades, the industry’s operating model relied on a familiar division: a small onsite team noted requirements, managed relationships and translated client needs into work for far larger offshore teams. Travel and visas made that arrangement function smoothly. The new US restrictions make the human bridge more expensive. Companies will therefore narrow that bridge narrower but not abandon the destination.
More client workshops will be conducted remotely. More architecture, testing, support and implementation will move offshore. Local employees will handle regulated access, sensitive conversations and work that requires physical presence. Indian teams will handle everything else that contracts, security needs and time zones permit. Some clients will resist. Others may discover that the onsite presence was more of a habit than an essential requirement.
AI will aid this shift, although not quite as the industry’s pitches suggest. AI can do coding, documentation, tests and migration scripts, help distributed teams understand unfamiliar systems and reduce the back-and-forth that once justified keeping onsite engineers. A smaller onsite team, supported by AI tools and offshore specialists, could work. This is an opportunity the US crackdown inadvertently boosts.
But it poses a problem for firms whose business was built on selling skilled human effort, often measured in people and hours. If AI reduces the effort required, clients will ask why they should pay for the same number of engineers. Moving work offshore will protect delivery economics for a while, but selling fewer hours at lower prices can’t be a business plan.
The third response, thus, must be commercial rather than geographical. Expect more fixed price contracts, managed services and agreements tied to business outcomes rather than staffing levels. Firms must show faster releases, fewer outages or lower processing costs to retain pricing power.
There are limits to this prediction. Data residency rules, national security concerns and client preferences can keep work onshore. AI generated software still needs accountable engineers who grasp what they deploy. And governments can extend curbs from visas to procurement or data transfers. Offshoring is resilient, not invulnerable.
The greatest danger for Indian IT may arise from treating AI as merely another way to improve utilization even as its market vanishes. The industry must train engineers to own systems, verify AI work and deliver measurable results. It must invest in skills.
Washington can keep Indians out but not ensure that work stays in the US. The industry will surely adapt to visa constraints, but its future may depend on adapting to AI changing what clients purchase.
The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist.