Techies never had it so good, but not so much for tech firms

Now, there is a shortage of this talent pool. So, IT services have been competing to attract and recruit workers in the numbers required. In other words, salaries are rising rapidly because there’s a demand-supply mismatch in the market for skilled engineers. It’s basic economics at work. The market will clear, stabilizing salaries, and bringing to end the stratospheric hikes, when attrition rates decline to pre-covid level, which they should, as per HR managers’ estimates, by the second half of the current financial year.