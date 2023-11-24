Technology alone is not enough to combat deepfakes, we need a concerted effort
Summary
- Technology, regulation, education and social action must join forces to tackle this serious problem. We must become savvy media consumers and question the authenticity of any suspicious content.
We know that a technology concern has become really serious when the leader of the most populated country in the world complains publicly about it. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, declared in a speech recently that he himself had become a victim of a ‘deepfake.’ He was shown participating in a folk dance that he did not participate in. He went on to say that he had personally talked to ChatGPT’s maker OpenAI about it. A few days before that, India’s IT minister had warned AI and social media firms that they needed to weed out deep-fakes. Earlier that week, three of India’s most popular film actors had suffered from deep-fake scandals.