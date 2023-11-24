Technology alone is not enough to combat deepfakes, we need a concerted effort

Deep-fakes pre-date Generative AI, but the latter had put the menace on steroids. Sophisticated deep-fake production software has made detecting and stopping fakes very difficult. Deep learning algorithms are very good at analysing facial expressions and body movements, making these fakes incredibly realistic. These can sometimes be detected through visual and auditory irregularities and there are AI tools to identify them. But, much like the virus-antivirus scenario, this is an arms race. Experts design a deep-fake detector and someone can make a better deep-fake to evade it. It is a battle of AI against AI, and it can continue forever. Blockchain-based solutions are another option, with the power to detect provenance, tracing deep-fakes back to their origin. Big Tech firms and innovative startups are racing to develop digital watermarks and classifiers. AI and social media companies are under pressure to ramp up efforts to weed them out.