Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention during US President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit has left in its wake a multitude of questions about contemporary political philosophy and its intersections with technology. Modi emphasized that tech firms had a key role to play in preserving open and democratic societies because they can, potentially, impact democracy positively or negatively. Modi seemed to be reacting to Biden’s opening statement that part of America’s $224 million global expenditure for the promotion of democracy includes a portion for technology that advances the cause. These statements from leaders of our two biggest democracies insert tech into an age-old debate on the compatibility of democracy with capitalism. While both broadly uphold liberty as a core value, they often also seem to represent philosophies in mutual conflict. Capitalism accommodates an asymmetric distribution of private property ownership, while democracy champions equal civil and political rights. Other inconsistencies between the two exist too, but democratic governments have kept a balance through interventions like progressive taxation and welfare provisions, while promoting free enterprise and market development. Unfortunately, capitalism 2.0 has led to increased inequality, as the latest World Inequality Lab report shows.

Technology, especially the digital sort after the internet’s advent in the early 1990s, was sold as a great enabler and leveller that would reconcile capitalism and democracy. An information revolution would banish info asymmetry and empower us all as equal citizens. Yet, the pandemic has only magnified how our digital divide widens inequality, with technology having helped consolidate the hold of the privileged over resources. Social media platforms have not just acquired monopoly heft, they have been blamed for weakening democracy, but this, it now appears, is often part of a strategy for revenue maximization. Cab-hailing apps had promised freedom from the tyranny of taxi unions, but took pricing opacity and arbitrary operations to new heights. E-com firms display similar signs of decay, as do some hardware makers. Tech has delivered us from imperfect capitalism, but, for all its wonder and promise, arguably to a worse place in significant ways.

Apart from network effects, winner-takes-all markets, etc, this era’s polarization of power and wealth can perhaps partly also be traced to the overarching design of our intellectual property rights (IPR) regime. This system was meant to foster and reward innovation for all of humankind, but has perpetuated supernormal profits. Take healthcare. Again, it took covid to reveal a Big Pharma preference in the West for patents over vaccine equity, at the cost of a faster global recovery. Ironically, private vaccine development in the US was aided by public money. The restrictive IPR regime, helped along by lopsided global trade rules, has sharpened disparities between the world’s haves and have-nots. Hopefully, the World Trade Organization, suitably chastened by its recent near-brush with oblivion, will now strive to correct the anomalies that have crept into its rules since its formation. In the absence of multilateral efforts to address the inequities of technology, individual nations have tried to re-align the playing field by framing their own rules. This is sub- optimal and can’t be a permanent solution. Across the world, technology calls for a good hard think. More is at stake than we may like.

