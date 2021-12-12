Technology could either doom or save capitalism

Apart from network effects, winner-takes-all markets, etc, this era’s polarization of power and wealth can perhaps partly also be traced to the overarching design of our intellectual property rights (IPR) regime. This system was meant to foster and reward innovation for all of humankind, but has perpetuated supernormal profits. Take healthcare. Again, it took covid to reveal a Big Pharma preference in the West for patents over vaccine equity, at the cost of a faster global recovery. Ironically, private vaccine development in the US was aided by public money. The restrictive IPR regime, helped along by lopsided global trade rules, has sharpened disparities between the world’s haves and have-nots. Hopefully, the World Trade Organization, suitably chastened by its recent near-brush with oblivion, will now strive to correct the anomalies that have crept into its rules since its formation. In the absence of multilateral efforts to address the inequities of technology, individual nations have tried to re-align the playing field by framing their own rules. This is sub- optimal and can’t be a permanent solution. Across the world, technology calls for a good hard think. More is at stake than we may like.

