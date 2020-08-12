Technology could make justice delivery efficient and affordable

The covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge the way traditional services are delivered, including justice delivery. Access to justice in the post-pandemic phase will be critical, and given the high pendency and time taken for resolution of disputes, measures to ensure that are required. The pandemic has led to introspection and an immediate need to adjust to this new situation by fast-tracking innovation led by technology. The way the Supreme Court has adjusted shows a progressive vision that is also flexible. Efficient justice delivery will require the intervention of technology, and a three-tiered approach that stratifies dispute avoidance, dispute containment, and dispute resolution. The courts, through an online approach for now, which would eventually move to a hybrid model involving virtual and in-court hearings, are framing a road map for courtroom resolution. For dispute avoidance and containment entailing low- and medium-value civil matters, online dispute resolution (ODR) could work. It has the potential to pre-empt disputes at an early stage.