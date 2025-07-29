India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047 hinges critically on the strength of its human capital. However, persistent learning gaps in public education— highlighted by assessments like the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) and Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH)—pose headwinds to this vision.

In response to these learning gaps, the government introduced the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020 and the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat Mission) in 2021, and is undertaking many other systemic reforms. The impact of these will unfold in the years to come, once the slow systemic effects of educational reform start to become visible.

The reasons behind learning gaps in public schools are well known and many—ranging from pedagogical methods, rote-based assessment practices and teacher shortages to structural issues in training institutions like District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), among others. Addressing each of these issues demands long-term solutions and sustained efforts, but the key question right now is: Are there potential pathways that can help bridge learning gaps and be implemented quickly, efficiently and within our existing resources?

Technology-led learning could offer a practical way forward, especially since budget allocations for it already exist with the ministry of education. Over the past two decades, the government has invested heavily in establishing computer (ICT) labs in secondary schools, with such facilities sanctioned for over 120,000 schools till date. These labs are primarily intended to help students build basic digital skills. However, given the rapid advancements in tech-led learning solutions, India should use ICT labs for subject learning.

Recent experiences by a few state governments with the use of ICT labs as ‘learning labs’ have shown promising results in bridging learning gaps. With the availability of advanced AI-based tools, these labs can complement classroom teaching and help students learn more effectively without the need for an additional financial outlay. This strategy is especially valuable for schools struggling with teacher scarcity or deep learning gaps.

Early initiatives such as those led by Niti Aayog in aspirational districts (280 schools), Mission Buniyaad by Rajasthan’s government (3,500 plus schools) and a similar programme in Andhra Pradesh (524 schools) offer hope. All three have effectively leveraged advanced AI-based personalized and adaptive learning (PAL) solutions within available ICT budgets for schools to support subject learning. These labs are equipped with PAL tools that deliver customized content to each student, based on individual learning needs. Two students in the same classroom can follow different learning paths tailored to their specific needs and pace.

Did it work? Independent evaluations—one led by Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer for the Andhra Pradesh programme and another by an independent evaluator for the Niti Aayog initiative—clearly show the positive impact of a well-executed ICT-led intervention.

When ICT infrastructure is consistently used for academic learning, students have demonstrated gains equivalent to 0.9 to 2.5 additional equivalent years of learning within 2 to 3 years of implementation in the Niti Aayog and Andhra Pradesh programmes. Students in Rajasthan showed an increase of 21 percentage points in their learning score within two years. The transformative potential of this approach is clear.

To enhance its impact, Niti Aayog introduced a significant policy shift by linking payments to ICT providers with actual improvements in student learning outcomes. This marked a departure from the practice of vendors being paid simply for setting up ICT labs, regardless of their usage or impact. Under Niti’s model, a substantial portion of the payment was withheld unless measurable learning gains were achieved. This outcomes-based approach—also known as ‘pay for results’—created incentives for providers to work closely with schools and ensure that ICT labs were used to drive meaningful education.

Interestingly, once digital-led learning becomes a regular practice in schools, anecdotal evidence from these programmes shows a positive shift in student behaviour. Enrolment and attendance rates have improved as students demonstrate a strong interest in engaging digital tools.

States with adequate ICT infrastructure should consider blending classroom teaching with the use of ‘learning labs.’ However, a few critical elements must be addressed for integration success.

First, states must pursue a vision where ICT labs are seen not merely as infrastructure, but as real ‘learning labs’ that are an integral part of the academic curriculum. This shift in perspective helps create a shared vision across all levels, right from senior bureaucrats to classroom teachers. Thereafter, any learning-focused initiative taken by the state education system would place emphasis on ICT labs for outcome improvement.

Second, responsible procurement of future ICT labs is essential. This includes selecting advanced ICT infrastructure that has a long lifespan, requires less maintenance and enables the deployment of high-quality AI-driven PAL content (which is vital for personalised learning).

Third, ICT providers must be held accountable for supporting schools in using these labs effectively. The ‘pay for results’ model offers a practical framework by linking vendor payments to measurable improvements in student learning.

Fourth, regular monitoring, continuous learning during implementation and timely course corrections must serve as core guiding principles. Real-time data from ICT lab usage, combined with its ongoing impact on student learning, will offer valuable insights. Gaps need to be identified early and corrective action must be taken promptly.

Systemic gaps in India’s education sector must be addressed with urgency and sustained effort. Technology-led learning is not a substitute for quality teachers, but it can be a powerful complement. The use of existing ICT infrastructure presents a practical, cost-effective and scalable opportunity.

As the country’s education system strives to deliver more with limited resources, making better use of what already exists may well be the most impactful step towards better outcomes.

The authors are, respectively, former CEO of NITI Aayog and co-founder, GDi Partners