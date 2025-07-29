All it takes is smarter use of existing resources to bridge India’s learning gaps
Current ICT infrastructure installed in schools across India can serve as effective learning labs, as various schooling experiments have shown. Tech-led education offers India a practical, cost-effective and scalable opportunity to improve outcomes.
India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047 hinges critically on the strength of its human capital. However, persistent learning gaps in public education— highlighted by assessments like the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) and Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH)—pose headwinds to this vision.