Technology wants to be your mental health manager
Summary
- While the age of AI has enabled plenty, digital shrinks aren’t just weird but potentially dangerous
The world now appears to believe that the application of technology to a problem can somehow find a solution which seemed impossible even a few years ago. For instance, despite the existence of online platforms for video conferencing and sophisticated ‘smart’ devices in patients’ homes or on their bodies, tele-medicine never really came into its own before the pandemic and boom in artificial intelligence (AI). This is simply because in-person interaction between doctors and patients is an integral part of the healing process. It is with this lens then that we must also approach mental health via the internet, since it is a specialty that necessarily requires person-to-person interaction.