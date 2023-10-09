Technology wants to be your mental health manager

The MIT Technology Review said in June 2020 that there was a 19-fold increase in the downloads of mental health apps early in the pandemic, and a 14-fold increase in those who said they were downloading these apps to relieve anxiety. The Review quoted John Torous, director of digital psychiatry at the Harvard-Beth Israel Deaconnes Medical Centre, who feels that these apps may in hindsight help mark a turning point where people increase their access to mental health care, but said that when these apps are used as stand-alone tools or single interventions, there is good evidence from meta-analysis that they are not as effective. While they may be used as adjuncts to therapy, the evidence suggests that therapy alone is more effective. That said, traditional therapy can be costly and sometimes inaccessible for many individuals. This creates a gap that apps can fill.