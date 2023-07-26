Technology will boost the role of MSMEs in India’s export success4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:19 PM IST
Digital adoption and policy support will help small businesses leverage e-commerce platforms to make global market gains
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, technology was centre-stage at several discussions. American technology companies are among the largest investors in India. During the visit, the Prime Minister met with prominent American CEOs, including Elon Musk of Tesla, Andy Jassy of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Sundar Pichai of Google and David L. Calhoun of Boeing. Modi’s vision for mutually beneficial collaboration has resulted in a wave of new investment initiatives to strengthen existing partnerships in digital trade and e-commerce. For example, in alignment with India’s G20 objective of linking micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to global value chains through e-commerce platforms, Amazon announced a goal of $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025 and $125 billion by 2030. A major beneficiary of this will be MSMEs.