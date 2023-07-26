Technology will boost the role of MSMEs in India’s export success

The MSME sector is a critical driver of India’s economy, contributing approximately 33% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 50% of exports. It is projected to contribute at least 60% to India’s total export goal of $2 trillion in goods and services by 2030. Recognizing the importance of MSMEs, initiatives have been implemented through the Union Budget for 2023-24 and Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 to support the participation of MSMEs in international trade. For example, the FTP for the first time had a dedicated chapter on e-commerce, outlining how exporters using this channel will get export benefits. The latest FTP focuses on simplification of export procedures and reduction in clearance time, and aims to reduce compliance costs for exporters, thereby improving their competitiveness in the global market. Among other measures, it also increased the value limit on exports through courier services from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.