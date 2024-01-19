Tee-off or not to tee-off: The dilemma of Delhi’s smog
Summary
- Visibility is so low that caddies run ahead and call from the next golf hole on their phones to say players ahead have moved on. At the other end of the city’s spectrum are people who install air purifiers and then monitor their indoor air quality as if their lives depend on it.
Air quality levels plummeting may be front-page news in New Delhi this week, but on its pristine golf courses where peacocks roost among medieval tombs, the game carries on with a few adaptations. For the first tee-offs of the early morning, visibility is so low that caddies run ahead to call from the next hole on mobile phones to indicate that the players ahead have moved on. They sometimes resort to shouting to help these fearless first golfers get a general sense of their target—and then hide behind the nearest tree. Many golfers use glow balls, which can be spotted in the smog, but the local rule is that a first ball that lands in the rough is not penalized.