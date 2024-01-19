Tee-off or not to tee-off: The dilemma of Delhi’s smog

Air quality levels plummeting may be front-page news in New Delhi this week, but on its pristine golf courses where peacocks roost among medieval tombs, the game carries on with a few adaptations. For the first tee-offs of the early morning, visibility is so low that caddies run ahead to call from the next hole on mobile phones to indicate that the players ahead have moved on. They sometimes resort to shouting to help these fearless first golfers get a general sense of their target—and then hide behind the nearest tree. Many golfers use glow balls, which can be spotted in the smog, but the local rule is that a first ball that lands in the rough is not penalized.

Imagine that you have landed in India’s capital city from another end of the country. The experience is akin to being from Mars, rather than in my case merely from Bengaluru, while one tries to make sense of the capital’s idiosyncratic responses to its frequent pollution spikes. As so often in Lutyens’ Delhi, acronyms, rather than action with long-term benefits, are the order of the day. GRAP III is once again in place as the government responds with familiar, ineffectual measures: banning certain kinds of fossil-fuelled vehicles, demolition work and construction activity; and using water trucks that leave an ephemeral mist on traffic-choked roads.

Delhi is often a case of déjà vu all over again, as the old line goes. And life goes on in an air bubble of exuberant cognitive dissonance from the reality of acrid air. I heard the Wodehousian golfing story at an outdoor party on Sunday from a renowned Delhi doctor passionate about his daily round of golf. I did not therefore ask the obvious question: Was it sensible to be playing a sport outdoors for a couple of hours? I had arrived in New Delhi via Terminal 3 and thought I saw smoke in the baggage terminal. The smog inside was because the city and the states around it were celebrating Lohri, a pre-harvest festival, in time-honoured tradition by burning wood-fires.

I lived in Delhi a decade ago before moving away, in large part because it was so hazardous to do any kind of high-intensity sport outdoors. So I know Delhi and I know Delhi smog—or so I thought before this week.

The haze as I emerged from the airport bordered on an apocalyptic vision. The rationalizations offered by many of the city’s residents seem to have grown over the past decade. At a dinner on Monday, friends complained about the nightmare of… traffic in Bengaluru. I have lost count of the living rooms I sat in this week with air purifiers turned off. These new-age, Godrej almirah-like motifs of what might be called Resurgent India are everywhere. (And never mind that India last year pre-poned the usual year-end G20 summit of world leaders to September to avoid Delhi’s high winter pollution.)

I spoke with a fitness trainer who specializes in biodynamic movement and Reiki, and he said he was certain his clients who used such machines lost their immunity as a result.

Indians, as Jan Morris observed in an essay on New Delhi of the 1970s, delight in making the prosaic mystic.

At the other end of the capital’s spectrum are people such as my hosts who monitor air quality as if their three-year old toddlers’ lives depended on it. Last month, they replaced their 10 air-purifier machines with a retrofitted central air purifying unit. The earlier machines had led to a CO2 and moisture build-up in the house, which required dehumidifiers. Their current Yoga Air system, which is like an old-fashioned window AC, had a PMI 2.5 reading of just one this morning. Intrigued by how well it worked in keeping away the persistent Delhi sore throat that has replaced Delhi belly, I interviewed one of the four founders of the Gurgaon-based firm Yoga Air. In a sign of how the capital’s pollution problems are increasingly characteristic of cities across north India and Kolkata, Rahul Sehrawat spoke to me from construction-crazed Mumbai, which now has AQI readings that rival Delhi’s on some days. He reported that his firm has seen a huge increase in demand; business is growing exponentially in both cities. Putting its systems in costs about ₹1.6 lakh plus taxes for a 1,500-square-foot apartment, which includes a year’s maintenance.

As Yamini Aiyar, head of the Centre for Policy Research, pointed out last November in a column for Deccan Herald, such high-end solutions for those who can afford them are another example of the well-off in effect ‘migrating’ further away from the realities faced by the rest of India, a widening gulf that can be traced to the grossly inadequate provision of public services by the government, especially in the fields of education and medical care.

This week’s release of the Annual Survey of Education Report has confirmed again that more than half of our 14-to-18-year-olds in rural India struggle with simple math problems. Yoga Air’s team is impressively efficient in providing clean air indoors, but its very name is an inadvertent metaphor for the ultimate gated community: ‘Yoga’ stands for ‘Your Own Green Area.’ As with quality school education, clean air is a privilege in urban India.