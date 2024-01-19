Tee-off or not to tee-off: The dilemma of Delhi’s smog

At the other end of the capital’s spectrum are people such as my hosts who monitor air quality as if their three-year old toddlers’ lives depended on it. Last month, they replaced their 10 air-purifier machines with a retrofitted central air purifying unit. The earlier machines had led to a CO2 and moisture build-up in the house, which required dehumidifiers. Their current Yoga Air system, which is like an old-fashioned window AC, had a PMI 2.5 reading of just one this morning. Intrigued by how well it worked in keeping away the persistent Delhi sore throat that has replaced Delhi belly, I interviewed one of the four founders of the Gurgaon-based firm Yoga Air. In a sign of how the capital’s pollution problems are increasingly characteristic of cities across north India and Kolkata, Rahul Sehrawat spoke to me from construction-crazed Mumbai, which now has AQI readings that rival Delhi’s on some days. He reported that his firm has seen a huge increase in demand; business is growing exponentially in both cities. Putting its systems in costs about ₹1.6 lakh plus taxes for a 1,500-square-foot apartment, which includes a year’s maintenance.