Telecom Bill: It’s good for new services but must address dissonance too
Summary
- India’s legislative proposal aims to reset regulation in a way that will brighten the telecom sector’s future. This is welcome. But the government ought to rethink aspects that leave space for unwelcome outcomes.
The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, makes one policy choice clear. If enacted, spectrum for satellite broadband services will be awarded via administrative allocation, rather than auctions. This is pragmatic and provides clarity for an emerging field of telecom that is expected to expand connectivity. It aligns India with US norms and sets the stage for global players to enter. This proposal, though, needs to shake off an overhang of the Supreme Court’s 2G spectrum allotment ruling of 2012, which cancelled the licences of 122 entities and recommended auctions of scarce natural resources. While the government is certain it has space to determine policy, it is advisable to legal-proof the decision against future litigation. By keeping business expectations stable, it would catalyse investments in new services.