Telecom Bill: It’s good for new services but must address dissonance too

The red flags being raised by stakeholders and civil society are over the Bill’s broad provisions that would allow the Centre to take over, manage or suspend any or all telecom services or networks in the interest of national security or in case of an exigency like war. To prevent misuse, we need to set a high bar. Ideally, only a declared national emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution should be allowed to trigger such action. At the very least, it must take Parliamentary approval. And then, Clause 20(2) proposes message interception and service suspension in case of a public emergency or for public safety. This part must necessarily align with our fundamental rights under the Constitution, of which privacy is a part. Another clause would let the government notify standards for encryption and data processing in telecom, and also watch compliance. This raises the question of whether it empowers the Centre to frame rules that may force popular chat apps to give up scrambling messages from one end to another. If that happens, an important bastion of privacy in people’s daily lives would come apart. In the past, the Centre made no secret of a discomfort with online secrecy. Even so, private conversations must stay privy to those who hold them. The government has an opportunity to incorporate such feedback, address points of dissonance and deliver a telecom regulatory system that will serve the country well.