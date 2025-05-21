It’s time telcos walked the talk on fighting fraud and spam–will they?
SummaryAirtel is rallying competitors to join forces against telecom-related cyber fraud. Will the telecom sector unite to tackle this growing menace, or will competition prevail?
Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom firm by subscribers and revenue, has called on its competitors to collaborate on what it calls a ‘joint telecom fraud initiative’. The aim is to create a common platform with Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea and state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd to tackle the growing menace of cyberfraud proliferating over telecom networks.