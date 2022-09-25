Telecom proposals must serve to empower users

The government’s draft telecommunications bill, 2022, is meant to be a revamp of decades-old legislation for contemporary times. As mobile phones are the main gateway to the internet for most Indians and telecom links are the great enabler of Digital India, how Indian law treats this sector is critically important. Rules that are too vague can lead to havoc, as this sector bears witness, but regulation that is too tight could suffocate a cyber boom in our economy. The bill seeks to give legal backing to spectrum allocation via auctions, except for use by the government in areas such as defence, law enforcement, transport and backhaul, among others. For the most part, its stated emphasis is on user protection, which is a laudable aim in today’s times. For this, the Centre has sought to club online chat and over-the-top (OTT) services along with many others into a broad category of telecom services. Just like how broadcast TV ended up under an 1885 telegraph act (which this bill is expected to subsume), this classification will draw all apps that use telecom networks to keep users in touch under a new licence regime. According to telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this will imply only light-touch regulation. By the compliance burden that apps are now staring at, however, it looks like a case of regulatory overkill.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}