Opinion
Apps paying telecom firms for internet infrastructure? Reject this proposal.
Summary
- While several telecom industry stakeholders want OTT services to pay them a “fair share” of the cost of internet infrastructure, the argument lacks substance. Global examples suggest it would distort the market and leave internet users worse off.
The three-day India Mobile Congress ended last week. Several telecom industry stakeholders made the case for digital application providers or over-the-top (OTT) services to pay them a “fair share" of the cost of internet infrastructure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more