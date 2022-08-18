Telecom success could pave India’s path to self reliance

Make in India for the domestic market as well as exports: As the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world after China, India is in a fairly good position. The Indian smartphone market was valued at $139 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $281 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The size of the Indian optical fibre and accessories market is projected to reach $1.66 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. This presents an opportunity for these sectors to emerge as champions of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, catering not only to the domestic market, but also export markets as the government negotiates trade agreements with major export destinations.