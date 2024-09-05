Opinion
The Telegram chief’s arrest shouldn’t lead us down a faulty policy path
Summary
- This messaging app hasn’t been banned in France despite Durov’s detention, as the legal process isn’t over. In India, apps get banned without due diligence. We should build state capacity to probe cyber crimes and not impose opaque curbs in the name of national security.
A lot has happened since Pavel Durov, the billionaire Russian-born Emirati businessman who founded the popular social media and messaging app Telegram, was arrested in France last week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more