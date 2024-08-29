Telegram CEO’s arrest is a moment of social media reckoning

The recent arrest of Telegram founder and Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov near Paris has sent shockwaves through the tech world. Elon Musk called on France to “free Pavel" to avert a threat to democracy; Paul Graham, the co-founder of leading Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator, suggested it would hurt the country’s chances of being “a major startup hub." Yet, while some are citing a French-led assault on free speech and innovation, the reality is more nuanced.