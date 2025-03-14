Temasek’s pricey bite of Haldiram is a risky bet on India’s consumer market

At its best, Haldiram Snack Food Pvt. Ltd is a great example of a successful Indian family business. At its worst, it is a purveyor of products that have become an unhealthy addiction for India’s middle class. Private equity feeds on such dichotomies. Which explains why Temasek picked up a 10% stake in India’s largest snack brand—almost two years after the Haldiram’s promoters, the Aggarwal family, decided to dilute their holding in it.