Ten books of 2021 that you must not miss

This was the year when platform businesses like Zomato and Nykaa were listed on the stock exchanges via bumper initial public offers (IPOs). Many other platform businesses hope to announce their own IPOs soon. The question that has baffled many is this: Why are the IPOs of these companies, which make next to no money, being priced at such high levels? Exponential provides the answers, albeit not in an Indian context. The answer lies in what economists refer to as network externality. Take the example of WhatsApp. Everyone uses it because everyone else uses it. Platform businesses lend themselves very well towards network externality and if successful, they can become a monopoly or a duopoly in a particular line of business, which will then throw up a lot of money someday. This is why investors give these IPOs such high valuations. They are counting on the prospect of a monopoly business niche that can generate massive profits in the future. The trouble is this leads to issues for gig workers and suppliers of these firms. This is a new evolving type of economics that the world is still trying to understand and Azhar’s book is an excellent introduction to it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}