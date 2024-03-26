Opinion
Ten reasons why Piketty’s paper goes wrong on Indian inequality
V. Anantha Nageswaran & Deeksha Supyaal Bisht 6 min read 26 Mar 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Summary
- His latest paper with three co-authors falls short on the data-driven rigour needed to make claims of increasing inequality.
Recently, a working paper titled ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj,’ by Nitin Kumar Bharti, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty and Anmol Somanchi was released. Sections of the Indian media lapped it up, forgetting that it is not a peer-reviewed paper; nor has it been published by any reputed journal. We present arguments here in the hope that it will leave readers better informed on inequality in India.
