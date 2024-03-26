Ten reasons why Piketty’s paper goes wrong on Indian inequality

Three, the paper adjusts wealth distribution at the top end using Forbes’ and Hurun’s list data, which includes stock market wealth as a part of net worth. For venture capital (VC)-funded firms, non-market implied valuations are also considered. The top percentiles’ rise in wealth is attributable to greater financialization of the Indian economy, a stock market boom and VC valuations. Before the market boom, owners of companies had their wealth measured in terms of book value. Listed companies did well and saw their market cap grow, which is a natural outcome to the extent that market cap is considered wealth (which is a debatable assumption). Counterfactual: If our stock market was not booming, or very few firms were listed, India’s inequality under the paper’s approach would have come down significantly. In other words, if all that stands between India and a more equal distribution of wealth and income is a stock market correction, then we can ask if inequality is such a serious issue and whether it is an appropriate measure of the welfare of people at the bottom of the country’s income and wealth pyramid.