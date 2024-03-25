Terror vs error: Finger pointing does not bode well for peace
Summary
- ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Moscow, so why does Russia seem keen to pin it at least partly on Ukraine?
At least 133 people were killed and scores injured in a terror attack in Moscow late on Friday. Four men opened fire indiscriminately in a concert hall, setting a part of it on fire. Russian authorities are reported to have arrested the attackers. While an arm of the terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the killings, the Kremlin has reportedly been exploring a Ukraine angle, dropping hints about the complicity of the country it invaded in 2022.