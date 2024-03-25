Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Terror vs error: Finger pointing does not bode well for peace

Terror vs error: Finger pointing does not bode well for peace

Livemint

  • ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Moscow, so why does Russia seem keen to pin it at least partly on Ukraine?

Four men opened fire indiscriminately in a concert hall, setting a part of it on fire.

At least 133 people were killed and scores injured in a terror attack in Moscow late on Friday. Four men opened fire indiscriminately in a concert hall, setting a part of it on fire. Russian authorities are reported to have arrested the attackers. While an arm of the terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the killings, the Kremlin has reportedly been exploring a Ukraine angle, dropping hints about the complicity of the country it invaded in 2022.

At least 133 people were killed and scores injured in a terror attack in Moscow late on Friday. Four men opened fire indiscriminately in a concert hall, setting a part of it on fire. Russian authorities are reported to have arrested the attackers. While an arm of the terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the killings, the Kremlin has reportedly been exploring a Ukraine angle, dropping hints about the complicity of the country it invaded in 2022.

Kyiv has said it had nothing to do with it. That it was just an ISIS hit is granted some credibility by a reported alert issued by the US a fortnight earlier and a long pre-war record of Chechen Islamist rebels striking civilians in Moscow. If no credible evidence emerges of Ukrainian involvement, then Russia’s finger-pointing would acquire the air of a cynical attempt to make a state adversary’s methods look depraved.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Kyiv has said it had nothing to do with it. That it was just an ISIS hit is granted some credibility by a reported alert issued by the US a fortnight earlier and a long pre-war record of Chechen Islamist rebels striking civilians in Moscow. If no credible evidence emerges of Ukrainian involvement, then Russia’s finger-pointing would acquire the air of a cynical attempt to make a state adversary’s methods look depraved.

Else, it might be a symptom of a common cognitive failure in embattled situations: of seeing self-created phantoms in justification of one’s own violence. Even milder tilts at windmills have been seen to result in truth becoming a casualty of war. Sadly, in a deeply divided world, none of it bodes well for peace.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.