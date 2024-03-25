Terror vs error: Finger pointing does not bode well for peace

Kyiv has said it had nothing to do with it. That it was just an ISIS hit is granted some credibility by a reported alert issued by the US a fortnight earlier and a long pre-war record of Chechen Islamist rebels striking civilians in Moscow. If no credible evidence emerges of Ukrainian involvement, then Russia’s finger-pointing would acquire the air of a cynical attempt to make a state adversary’s methods look depraved.

Else, it might be a symptom of a common cognitive failure in embattled situations: of seeing self-created phantoms in justification of one’s own violence. Even milder tilts at windmills have been seen to result in truth becoming a casualty of war. Sadly, in a deeply divided world, none of it bodes well for peace.