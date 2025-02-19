Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Tesla suspense: Is Musk’s EV brand ready to roll in?
Summary
- Elon Musk’s electric car company has advertised jobs based in India. After all the starting trouble, is Tesla finally on its way into the Indian market? If so, it could spur EV adoption.
Some job postings advertised on social media by Tesla seem to indicate headway in the Elon Musk-owned company’s plans to start selling its electric vehicles (EVs) in India.
