Mint Quick Edit | Tesla suspense: Is Musk’s EV brand ready to roll in?

The company has listed 13 vacancies for roles ranging from “Inside Sales Advisor" and “Consumer Engagement Manager" to “Service Manager" and “Service Advisor" in Mumbai and Delhi. To be sure, it hasn’t made any official statement on its entry. Neither has the Indian government. But its recruitment plan looks authentic, so the company might at last be ready to make its India foray.

This comes within days of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Musk during his US visit.

New Delhi also recently lowered import duties on premium vehicles. It isn't clear if Musk met Modi in his capacity as chief of Tesla or as the head of America's department of government efficiency (DOGE).

The conflict around Musk's interests as a businessman and his role as a US government appointee aside, Tesla's entry, if it materializes, would be good for India's EV market. It'll help strengthen local supply chains, stimulate action at the market's upper-end through competition and speed up EV adoption.