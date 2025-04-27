Opinion
Electric debacle: Tesla’s troubles started before Musk wore the MAGA cap
SummaryMusk’s association with Trump politics and DOGE has only added to the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s woes. Musk wants to devote more time to Tesla, perhaps to take on BYD, but will that help?
Tesla reported abysmal numbers for the first quarter last week. Naturally, CEO Elon Musk kicked off the call with a discussion on why he must fix America’s finances, facing down an army of alleged moochers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more