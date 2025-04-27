Electric debacle: Tesla’s troubles started before Musk wore the MAGA cap

The most important deliverable is a robotaxi pilot in Austin in June. This single-city service represents an implicit climbdown from Musk’s earlier visions of robotaxis everywhere. The latter remains the ultimate goal, and Musk even went as far as to say that in the future, “most people are not going to buy cars." Given Tesla’s slumping sales, some folks have perhaps jumped the gun on this. More pertinently, Musk cautioned that, even with autonomous rides arriving in Austin soon, investors shouldn’t expect robotaxis to become “material" to the bottom line until the middle or second half of next year.