Musk’s woes: Tesla hit refresh on its EVs but it hasn’t worked

Refreshes of both models over the past two years have not addressed a basic truth. As with the S and X, these are old models in a fast-evolving market. Nowhere is that more evident than in China, where few care about Musk’s relationship with MAGA, but drivers do want the latest technology at an affordable price. Tesla’s sales slide there stems largely from its ageing lineup being overtaken by a range of competitors offering equal or better vehicles at lower prices. The recent release of Xiaomi Corp’s YU7 SUV epitomizes the challenge.