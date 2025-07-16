Elon Musk’s dubious deal for Tesla’s investors is a hard sell
Shareholders are being urged to invest in his high-risk AI venture xAI, which runs the chatbot Grok and has integrated Musk’s microblog platform X. How Tesla gains is unclear, but investor faith in Musk could yet lead the faltering EV maker to do his bidding.
Tesla’s investors, perhaps a little troubled by the American electric vehicle maker’s sagging sales and profits, are to be offered a bonus: A chance to own a slice of an AI model that recently called itself “MechaHitler." That is but one of the dubious benefits of Elon Musk’s plan to have Tesla investors vote on the company investing in his artificial intelligence firm, xAI Holdings.