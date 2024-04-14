Tesla needs India more than India needs Tesla
Summary
- The electric-vehicle maker faces slowing sales growth, while India’s EV market, though tiny, is growing rapidly.
It's fairly certain that Elon Musk will meet one on one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. Musk posted on X on Thursday that he’s set to meet Modi, and Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that the meeting will take place in New Delhi on 22 April. If the meeting does happen, it will probably lead to Tesla announcing a manufacturing plant in India.