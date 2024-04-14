Tesla needs India more than India needs Tesla

Tesla has been eying India as it looks for new export markets, and has been lobbying New Delhi for lower import tariffs on its EVs. It had partial success last month, when the government gave in and announced lower import tariffs as part of a quid-pro-quo policy that requires car companies to commit to invest at least $500 million and begin manufacturing in India within three years. Meeting these conditions will qualify them for a concessional duty of 15%, down from 70-100% (depending on the import price). Carmakers that meet these requirements will be allowed to import up to 8,000 EVs that cost $35,000 or more every year.