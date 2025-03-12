Tesla’s slump: When social intelligence clashes with artificial intelligence
Summary
- Elon Musk's politics is redounding on Tesla sales and hurting the company’s share price. Could this lead to Tesla shareholders seeking Musk’s replacement with a politically anodyne boss?
Tesla shares were at a five-month low, Tesla showrooms in the US are being vandalized, Tesla cybertrucks were set on fire in Seattle, and the electric vehicle maker’s sales are down in the US and Europe. That US President Donald Trump has bought a Tesla car might seem like good news, signalling support at the highest level. But that might only serve to worsen Tesla’s fortunes.