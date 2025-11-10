Mint Quick Edit | Tesla shareholders approved a conditional $1 trillion package for Elon Musk—Now comes the hard part
Summary
The pay package Tesla's board approved for CEO Elon Musk is staggering. However, Musk has his work cut out. Tough competition from Chinese players, steep targets and his own underwhelming performance lately stack the odds unfavourably. The money will roll in only if he delivers.
One associates trillion dollar figures with economies, maybe even companies. So when Tesla’s shareholders approved additional shares worth potentially $1 trillion as pay for CEO Elon Musk over a decade, it made jaws drop.
