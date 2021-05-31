Test the hypothesis of Sars-CoV-2’s lab origin

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The novel coronavirus that we identify as Sars-Cov-2 has not just roiled the world with covid, the illness it causes, it has also split academia over the mystery of its origin. To fend off future pandemics, we need to know if it really leapt at us from a bat, as scientists largely led us to think, or leaked from a laboratory, a hypothesis that was never rejected and has seen its chances of testing true rise sufficiently to rescue it from dismissal as a ‘conspiracy theory’. The latter got fresh wind from the claim of two researchers, Angus Dalgleish of the UK and Birger Sorensen of Norway. Their work, they reportedly said, had revealed that this virus has no “credible natural ancestor" and is thus a likely lab creation, with a trail of reverse-engineered genetic pointers laid out sneakily as a red herring to mislead sleuths to a cave bat. The lab under suspicion is China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), located in the city where a wildlife and seafood market 12km away saw covid’s first outbreak, the exact pattern of which Beijing withheld. Even without calls by countries like India and the US for an enquiry, British intelligence agencies calling the leak story “feasible" and China’s record of evasion over the question, all clues to its origin would’ve had to be pursued anyway for the sake of knowledge. But if lab-made virulence is indeed a big threat, defences would need to be erected urgently.

While much of the above points to a Chinese cover-up of an accidental leak, or worse, an effort to develop bio-weapons, the evidence so far is only circumstantial. Even genomic clues can be unreliable. Some experts have drawn a parallel with early scepticism of Darwin’s big theory to remind us that nature is given to what we see as freak mutations. Evolution, they say, can take such weird twists that genomic data often acts as just another inkblot test: the belief in a designer could predispose an observer to spot telltale signs of one. All said, as of now, the balance of odds still favours a zoonotic jump over a laboratory leak. But, still, the world must investigate the charge. And stay on high alert.

